Rosewood Small Log Holder Iron Copper Antique Black Minimalist

Enhance your fireside with our compact yet capacious log holder, designed to securely store up to 10kg of logs. Crafted from durable iron with a sleek black powder-coated finish, this minimalist piece is not only practical but also adds a touch of style to your living area. Its high sides ensure wood pieces remain neatly contained, reducing clutter and debris around your fireplace. Ideal for small spaces or alongside larger fireplaces, this log holder ensures your firewood is always ready when you need it, while keeping your living space tidy and stylish. Care for this item is effortless; simply wipe with a soft cloth to maintain its appearance. Safety is paramount—ensure the holder is cool before handling and keep it away from active fires to prevent hazards. Perfect for indoor use, it comes with all necessary instructions for quick self-assembly.