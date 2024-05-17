Charles Bentley 3.5L Slow Cooker Black Removable Ceramic Bowl 180W

Discover the convenience and simplicity of slow-cooked meals with the Charles Bentley 3.5L Slow Cooker. This compact kitchen essential is your go-to for preparing delicious, hearty meals with minimal effort. Just set up your ingredients in the ceramic pot, choose your heat setting, and let the slow cooker do the rest. Its 3.5L capacity is perfect for 2-3 people, making it ideal for small families or meal prepping. The variable heat settings, including a 'Keep Warm' function, ensure your meals are cooked to perfection and ready when you are. The removable ceramic pot is not only easy to clean but also microwave and dishwasher safe, making mealtime cleanup a breeze. The tempered glass lid allows for easy monitoring without losing heat, and the brushed stainless steel body adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Whether it's stews, soups, chillies, or curries, this slow cooker is a versatile addition to any kitchen, blending functionality with style.