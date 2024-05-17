Marketplace.
image 1 of Larch Log Holder Iron Solid Base Contemporary Design Black Matte Finish
image 1 of Larch Log Holder Iron Solid Base Contemporary Design Black Matte Finishimage 2 of Larch Log Holder Iron Solid Base Contemporary Design Black Matte Finishimage 3 of Larch Log Holder Iron Solid Base Contemporary Design Black Matte Finishimage 4 of Larch Log Holder Iron Solid Base Contemporary Design Black Matte Finishimage 5 of Larch Log Holder Iron Solid Base Contemporary Design Black Matte Finish

Larch Log Holder Iron Solid Base Contemporary Design Black Matte Finish

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

Larch Log Holder Iron Solid Base Contemporary Design Black Matte Finish
This sleek, contemporary log holder is the perfect addition to any modern fireside, combining style with functionality. Crafted from iron with a matte black powder-coated finish, it's designed to hold up to 6kg of wood. Its unique shape enhances air circulation around the logs, promoting better burning, while its solid flat base captures wood dust and debris, keeping your living space clean and tidy.This log holder not only serves as a practical solution for wood storage but also as a stylish fireside accessory. Its compact dimensions make it suitable for indoor use, fitting neatly next to your fireplace or wood stove.
Contemporary design complements modern decorPromotes efficient air circulation for logsCan hold up to 6kg of logs

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here