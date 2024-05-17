Larch Log Holder Iron Solid Base Contemporary Design Black Matte Finish

This sleek, contemporary log holder is the perfect addition to any modern fireside, combining style with functionality. Crafted from iron with a matte black powder-coated finish, it's designed to hold up to 6kg of wood. Its unique shape enhances air circulation around the logs, promoting better burning, while its solid flat base captures wood dust and debris, keeping your living space clean and tidy. This log holder not only serves as a practical solution for wood storage but also as a stylish fireside accessory. Its compact dimensions make it suitable for indoor use, fitting neatly next to your fireplace or wood stove.