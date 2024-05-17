Marketplace.
image 1 of Jumpier Log Holder Circular Iron Silver Nickel Antique Ball Feet Modern Compact
image 1 of Jumpier Log Holder Circular Iron Silver Nickel Antique Ball Feet Modern Compactimage 2 of Jumpier Log Holder Circular Iron Silver Nickel Antique Ball Feet Modern Compactimage 3 of Jumpier Log Holder Circular Iron Silver Nickel Antique Ball Feet Modern Compactimage 4 of Jumpier Log Holder Circular Iron Silver Nickel Antique Ball Feet Modern Compactimage 5 of Jumpier Log Holder Circular Iron Silver Nickel Antique Ball Feet Modern Compact

Jumpier Log Holder Circular Iron Silver Nickel Antique Ball Feet Modern Compact

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

Jumpier Log Holder Circular Iron Silver Nickel Antique Ball Feet Modern Compact
The Juniper log holder combines style with functionality, offering a practical solution for storing up to 5kg of logs. This log holder is crafted from durable iron with a sleek powder-coated finish and features a modern, compact design that fits well in any room setting. The integrated carry handle and stable ball feet make it easy to move and position, ensuring your logs are always within reach when you need to stoke the fire.Perfect for small spaces or as a complementary piece next to your fireplace, this log holder is not only functional but also adds a touch of modern decor to your home. For maintenance, simply wipe with a soft cloth to keep it looking as good as new. Ensure safety by allowing the log holder to cool before moving it and keep it away from active fires to avoid overheating. Suitable for indoor use only, it comes with all necessary instructions for straightforward self-assembly.
Holds up to 5kg of logsStylish powder-coated iron buildIntegrated carry handle for easy movement

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here