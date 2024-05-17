Jumpier Log Holder Circular Iron Silver Nickel Antique Ball Feet Modern Compact

The Juniper log holder combines style with functionality, offering a practical solution for storing up to 5kg of logs. This log holder is crafted from durable iron with a sleek powder-coated finish and features a modern, compact design that fits well in any room setting. The integrated carry handle and stable ball feet make it easy to move and position, ensuring your logs are always within reach when you need to stoke the fire. Perfect for small spaces or as a complementary piece next to your fireplace, this log holder is not only functional but also adds a touch of modern decor to your home. For maintenance, simply wipe with a soft cloth to keep it looking as good as new. Ensure safety by allowing the log holder to cool before moving it and keep it away from active fires to avoid overheating. Suitable for indoor use only, it comes with all necessary instructions for straightforward self-assembly.