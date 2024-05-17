Charles Bentley Adjustable Basketball Hoop with Backboard 2.05m - 3.05m

Elevate your basketball game with this full-size, portable basketball net and stand. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, this free-standing hoop eliminates the need for wall mounting, making it ideal for practicing basketball skills or engaging in friendly competition. The base, designed for stability, can be filled with sand or water and features wheels for effortless mobility. With an adjustable stand ranging from 2.05m to 3.05m, it caters to players of all ages and skill levels. Whether you're looking to sharpen your shooting skills or just have fun with friends, this basketball net offers convenience and versatility for endless enjoyment.