Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Bundle 2 - Set of 4- Box 145L, 75L, 24L, Caddy
image 1 of Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Bundle 2 - Set of 4- Box 145L, 75L, 24L, Caddyimage 2 of Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Bundle 2 - Set of 4- Box 145L, 75L, 24L, Caddyimage 3 of Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Bundle 2 - Set of 4- Box 145L, 75L, 24L, Caddyimage 4 of Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Bundle 2 - Set of 4- Box 145L, 75L, 24L, Caddyimage 5 of Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Bundle 2 - Set of 4- Box 145L, 75L, 24L, Caddy

Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Bundle 2 - Set of 4- Box 145L, 75L, 24L, Caddy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Bundle 2 - Set of 4- Box 145L, 75L, 24L, Caddy
Transform your storage game with our heavy-duty bundle, a versatile solution designed to declutter and organize your space. This comprehensive set, made from 95% recycled plastics, champions sustainability without compromising on durability. It includes two trunks with capacities of 145L and 75L, a 24L box perfect for under-bed or closet storage, and a handy caddy for smaller items. Each item features robust wheels and secure clip locks for ease of movement and added security. The trunks and box are enhanced with two padlock holes on either side, ensuring your items are safe and secure. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this bundle's waterproof construction can handle all your storage needs, from blankets and toys to gardening tools.
Eco-friendly, 95% recycled material construction145L & 75L trunks with wheels for easy mobilityVersatile caddy with multiple compartments

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here