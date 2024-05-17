Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Bundle 2 - Set of 4- Box 145L, 75L, 24L, Caddy

Transform your storage game with our heavy-duty bundle, a versatile solution designed to declutter and organize your space. This comprehensive set, made from 95% recycled plastics, champions sustainability without compromising on durability. It includes two trunks with capacities of 145L and 75L, a 24L box perfect for under-bed or closet storage, and a handy caddy for smaller items. Each item features robust wheels and secure clip locks for ease of movement and added security. The trunks and box are enhanced with two padlock holes on either side, ensuring your items are safe and secure. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this bundle's waterproof construction can handle all your storage needs, from blankets and toys to gardening tools.