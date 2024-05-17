Marketplace.
image 1 of Paradiso Circus Tent
image 1 of Paradiso Circus Tentimage 2 of Paradiso Circus Tentimage 3 of Paradiso Circus Tent

Paradiso Circus Tent

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Paradiso Circus Tent
Made of polyester, this lightweight circus themed tent has sturdy tent poles that easily fold down and can be stored along with the tent in the handy storage bag provided when not in use. It features a large crawl -in entrance and fabric doors that can be tied back, it also has transparent fabric windows at the sides and has a flag at the top of the tent. Suits ages 10 months + Dimensions: 95 x 95 x 125 cm.
Features a large crawl -in entrance & fabric doorsIt also has transparent fabric windowsComes with a storage bag for the tent and poles

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here