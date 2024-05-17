Paradiso Circus Tent

Made of polyester, this lightweight circus themed tent has sturdy tent poles that easily fold down and can be stored along with the tent in the handy storage bag provided when not in use. It features a large crawl -in entrance and fabric doors that can be tied back, it also has transparent fabric windows at the sides and has a flag at the top of the tent. Suits ages 10 months + Dimensions: 95 x 95 x 125 cm.