Lionel The Polar Express 37 Piece Remote Controlled Train Set

Lionel The Polar Express 37 Piece Remote Controlled Train Set
Showcase the magic of Christmas with this The Polar Express 38 pieces battery powered train set. This extra large The Polar Express licensed train set comes with a 32 piece track, 24 curved plastic track pieces and 8 straight track pieces and a four piece train. The train comprises 1 x locomotive engine with a working light, 1 x engine tender, 1 x train carriage and 1 x observation carriage and also comes with a remote control, requires 3 x AAA batteries, not supplied. It also features 2 movie announcements. The movie announcements are operated by the remote control, which also controls the forward and reverse movement of the train by means of the large dial. The remote control also has an on and off switch. A perfect decorative addition to put round the base of the tree for the festive season. The train requires 6 x C batteries, not supplied. The track has three different lay-out option, oval, square and round and once completed the track will measure 1.86 x 1.27 metre, if laid out in an oval. Height of train 12 cm. Suits ages 4 years +.
The Polar Express licensedThe 4 piece train is controlled by a remote controlOnce built, the track measures 1.86 x 1.27m oval

