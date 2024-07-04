Rolly John Deere Speader

This large working John Deere spreader features a chain driven mechanism which is connected to the wheels and works when the spreader is in motion, the spread can be disabled by the handle at the front. The spreading speed is controlled by pedalling the connected tractor. It has a removable lid and is suitable for all large tractors. Suits ages 3 to 10 years. Dimensions of item: 69 x 48 x 49 cm.