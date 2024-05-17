Marketplace.
Razor RipRider 360 Lightshow

Razor RipRider 360 Lightshow
The RipRider 360 Lightshow is proof that not all tricycles are created equal. Built to give your kid a unique riding experience unlike any other trike, this three wheeler features over 60 motion-activated, auto on and off multi-colour LEDs that create a stunning light show. The dual inclined caster wheels, that also light up, provide countless hours of 360 degree spins, turns, and drifting. The RipRider 360 Lightshow is crafted from rugged, welded steel, and the MX Style handlebar has soft rubber grips and double crown fork design. Parents will love the classic look and durability, kids will love the spectacular fun. Maximum rider weight 73 kg. Suits ages 5 years +. Dimensions: 62.2 x 64.8 x 100.3 cm. Weight: 6.80 kg.
With over 60 multicolour spinning LED lightsPrecision built with rugged, welded steelMaximum rider weight 73 kg. Suits ages 5 years +

