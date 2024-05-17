Paradiso Toy BBQ Party Set

Get ready for summer and the BBQ season with this large realistically styled wheeled toy BBQ Party Set. It sits on a stable tripod base with two large wheels and has a pull handle, making it to move around, when not cooking. It features a large removable lid with handle, a storage rail for all the BBQ tools you will need to cook up a feast on the large play grilling area and also comes with 30 accessories, which includes play crockery, cutlery, BBQ tools and even play food. Suits ages 1 year +. Dimensions: 36 x 36 x 50 cm.