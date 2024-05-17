Lionel John Deere Battery Operated 28 Piece Train Set

Link the train to the land with this John Deere Battery Operated train Set - so you can teach your little farmer how to transport the equipment that helps the land to grow. This John Deere licensed train set comes with a 24-piece track, 8 curved plastic track pieces and 16 straight track pieces and a four-piece train, comprising 1 x realistically styled John Deere diesel styled locomotive engine, 1 x John Deere tanker carriage, 1 x John Deere container carriage and 1 x John Deere box car that measures 81 cm in length and 7 cm in height, once all connected. It also features 2 announcements. The engine has a working headlight and looping sounds, the diesel engine revving, bell and the horn and a three-position switch on the top of the engine off, forward with sound and forward without sound. Requires 2 x AA batteries, not supplied. Once completed the track will measure 1.6 x 1 metre oval. For indoor use only. Suits ages 4 years plus.