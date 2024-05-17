Marketplace.
image 1 of Lionel John Deere Battery Operated 28 Piece Train Set
image 1 of Lionel John Deere Battery Operated 28 Piece Train Setimage 2 of Lionel John Deere Battery Operated 28 Piece Train Setimage 3 of Lionel John Deere Battery Operated 28 Piece Train Setimage 4 of Lionel John Deere Battery Operated 28 Piece Train Set

Lionel John Deere Battery Operated 28 Piece Train Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£84.99

£84.99/each

Lionel John Deere Battery Operated 28 Piece Train Set
Link the train to the land with this John Deere Battery Operated train Set - so you can teach your little farmer how to transport the equipment that helps the land to grow. This John Deere licensed train set comes with a 24-piece track, 8 curved plastic track pieces and 16 straight track pieces and a four-piece train, comprising 1 x realistically styled John Deere diesel styled locomotive engine, 1 x John Deere tanker carriage, 1 x John Deere container carriage and 1 x John Deere box car that measures 81 cm in length and 7 cm in height, once all connected. It also features 2 announcements. The engine has a working headlight and looping sounds, the diesel engine revving, bell and the horn and a three-position switch on the top of the engine off, forward with sound and forward without sound. Requires 2 x AA batteries, not supplied. Once completed the track will measure 1.6 x 1 metre oval. For indoor use only. Suits ages 4 years plus.
John Deere licensedIncludes a 4 piece train setOnce built, the track measures 1.6 x 1.0m oval

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here