Geomag Classic Magnetic Glitter Panels - 142 Pieces

The Geomag Glitter Panels 142-piece set comes with 68 multicoloured glittery magnetic rods, 68 steel spheres and also comes with 3 x glittery panels and 3 x bases. The super stylish Glitter line dedicated to fans of sparkly colours is now in 100 per cent eco-friendly recycled plastic. Keep the beautiful glitter storage box on you! It will be the envy of all your friends. Explore your imagination: Geomag magnetic kits are the ideal way to express your creativity. There is virtually no limit to the creations that you can make. All you need is a kit and an active mind. It also comes with a pocket sized storage box, so you can keep your Geomag rods and spheres with you at all times and keeps everything neat after playing, the boxes are transparent. Suits ages 3 years +.