Geomag Mechanics Motion Combo Magnetic Starter Set - 153 Pieces

Geomag Mechanics is the construction platform that, in addition to the classic magnetic rods and steel spheres, This Geomag Mechanics Motion Combo Magnetic Starter Set adds mechanical elements within the constructions, expanding the play activities: some parts of the structures are able to rotate, triggering chain reactions from the magnetic attraction and repulsion. With the innovative Mechanics Gravity platform, the unseen natural forces of gravity and magnetism combine to set the Mechanics models in motion. There are endless possibilities that stimulate creativity and ingenuity. Suits ages 8 years +.