Lionel The Polar Express 28 piece Train Set

Showcase the magic of Christmas with this The Polar Express 28 pieces battery powered train set. The Polar Express licensed train set comes with a 24 piece track, 8 curved plastic track pieces and 16 straight track pieces and a four piece train. The train has four pieces comprising 1 x locomotive engine, 1 x engine tender, 1 x train carriage and 1 x observation carriage that measures 81 cm in length and 7 cm in height, once all connected. It also features 3 movie announcements. Requires 2 x AA batteries, not supplied. A perfect decorative addition to put round the base of the tree for the festive season. One completed the track will measure 1.6 x 1 metre oval. For indoor use only. Suits ages 4 years plus.