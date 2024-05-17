Geomag Mechanics Motion Recycled Flywheels 96 Pieces

Geomag has reproduced the famous ball bearing invented by Leonardo Da Vinci, to set in motion our magnetic constructions with a totally new play platform. Build your amazing Geomag models on top of the ball bearings and use the repelling forces of the magnets to magically create movement, with no contact. Now you can have your Geomag rods and spheres with you all the time and keep everything neat after playing. The new boxes produced with 100 per cent recycled plastic are available in all the new Mechanics Recycled sets. They are transparent so you can see the colours, pocket sized and sturdy so you can have them with you whenever. 96 Pieces Included.