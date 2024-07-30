Marketplace.
Goki Nature Wooden Garbage Truck

Goki Nature Wooden Garbage Truck
The professional and proper waste disposal is in itself an environmental issue, so this robust, durable Goki nature garbage truck hits the heart of sustainability. The different shades of brown on the solid beech wood are created solely by thermal treatment. Dimensions 19 x 9 x 11.5 cm. Suits ages 2 years plus.
Made from beech woodDimensions 19 x 9 x 11.5 cmSuits ages 2 years plus

