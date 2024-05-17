Lionel Hogwarts Express 28 Piece Train Set

Step through Platform 9 3/4 and take a ride on the Hogwarts Express. Witches, wizards and Muggles can easily control this battery powered train set. Featuring authentic sound clips of the ever-popular Harry Potter characters, this 28-piece train set is sure to delight boys and girls and Harry Potter fans of all ages. The Harry Potter Hogwarts Express licensed train comes with a 24 piece track, there are 8 curved plastic track pieces and 16 straight track pieces, and a four piece train. The train comprises of 1 x locomotive engine, 1 x engine tender and 2 x train carriages that measures 81 cm in length and 7 cm in height, once all connected. It also features 3 movie announcements. The engine has a working headlight and looping sounds, steam chuffing, whistle, and bell. Requires 2 x AA batteries, not supplied. One completed the track will measure 1.6 x 1 metre oval. For indoor use only. Suits ages 4 years plus.