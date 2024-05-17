Marketplace.
Goki Wooden Cash Till for Grocers Store with Opening Drawer

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

£49.99

£49.99/each

Perfect for your play shop, this realistically styled cash till is made from wood and is fully functioning with an opening cash drawer and is packed with features such as an attached imitation handheld scanner with squeaker, a working calculator with display, a replaceable till roll, a play credit card reader and comes with a play credit card and coins. Dimensions 23 x 18.5 x 14 cm. Suits ages 3 years plus.
Perfect for your play shopA fully functioning wooden tillComes with accessories

