Gabby's Dollhouse 3 in 1 Creativity Set

Gabbys Dollhouse licensed 3 in 1 creativity set containing 3 fun activities. It contains a Diamond Painting Set, Spray Pens and a Glitter Charm Bracelets set. With the Diamond Painting Set, you can decorate one of the cards of Gabby and her friends with the included rhinestones, using the included applicator. Once decorated, they can be displayed on the included stands. With the Spray Pens kit, you can make GabbyÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Dollhouse airbrush creations of Gabby and her friends with the included coloured spray pens, templates, and cards, by simply placing a character template onto a card and using the coloured spray pens to paint pictures of Gabby and her friends. The set is completed by a Glitter Charm Bracelets set, where you can make your own beautiful and glittery GabbyÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Dollhouse themed bracelets that feature Gabby and her friends, that you can make and wear yourself and share with your best friend. It comes with two bracelets, and various glittery charms. Suits ages 5 years +.