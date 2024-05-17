Totum Gabbys Dollhouse Jewellery Box

Gabbys Dollhouse Jewellery Box A Magical Place to Store Your Little Ones Treasures Every little princess needs a special place to keep her precious jewellery. The Gabbys Dollhouse Jewellery Box is the perfect place for your little one to store her necklaces, bracelets, rings, and other trinkets. This delightful jewellery box is decorated with rhinestones and features a large storage compartment and an opening drawer. It's the perfect size for your child to keep on her dressing table or bedside cabinet. Your child will love opening up her Jewellery box to see all of her treasures inside. It's a magical place where her imagination can run wild.