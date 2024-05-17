Totum Disney Frozen 2 in 1 Suitcase

Totum Disney Frozen II 2 in 1 Jewellery Making Creative Set create your favourite Frozen II characters with beautiful rhinestones in 3D and chain bracelets with leaf and charm pendant. The perfect gift set for all Frozen II fans. With this craft set, you can create 2 charm bracelets individually and 3D cards with Frozen II motifs. Three beautiful frozen cards and great rhinestones in bright colours give your creativity endless possibilities. This craft set is a great gift idea for all children for birthdays, Christmas or as a gift for in between. Promotes creativity and dexterity: You can create many different colour variations with the diamonds and create your own little glitter world. Gift idea for girls: A great gift idea for children or as a souvenir to give away.