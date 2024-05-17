Marketplace.
Goki Toy XXL Hammer and Nail Game

Goki Toy XXL Hammer and Nail Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Goki Toy XXL Hammer and Nail Game
This extra large Hammer and Nail game has 102 brightly coloured pieces, in many shapes and sizes to promote creativity and fine motor skills. Your child can choose any of the different shapes and colours and can then can hammer your designs into the 29.7 x 21 x 0.8 cm cork board with the included wooden hammer. Suits ages 3 years plus.
With 102 various accessoriesPromotes creativity and fine motor skillsHammer your designs into the 29.7 x 21 x 0.8 cm cork board

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here