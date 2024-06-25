Marketplace.
Geomag Classic Recycled 142 pcs

The geomagnetic set contains 68 x magnetic balls, 68 x magnetic rods and 3 x bases and 3 x panels, there are 142 pieces in total. With the Geomag Classic range you can build endless 3D structures, thanks to the magical forces of magnetism, unleashing creativity and imagination as you play. The magnetic rods, steel spheres and panels of different shapes form the magnetic construction system that has made the brand famous all over the world. It also comes with 6 pocket sized storage boxes, so you can have your Geomag rods and spheres with you all the time and keep everything neat after playing, the boxes are transparent so you can see the colours, pocket-sized and sturdy so you can have it with you whenever. All pieces are compatible with all the Geomag Classic and Panels collections. All plastics are made with 100 per cent recycled plastics. Suits ages 3 years plus.
100 per cent recycled plasticClassic magnetic construction systemMagnetic rods, panels and bases

