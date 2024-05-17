Geomag SE Leonardo Multiple

If we consider Geomag as a fun and multi disciplinary way of learning, who better than Leonardo da Vinci to be considered as our source of inspiration? Celebrating Leonardo's 500th anniversary with this Geomag 266 piece Special Edition Magnetic Cannon machines anniversary set, Geomag honours him and his great work. There is a little Leonardo in each one of us, we must just find him. Geomag Magnetic Geometry takes its inspiration from Leonardo's earliest drawings to stimulate imagination and creativity. The rods, together with the pentagon panels, will allow you to imitate the genius of Leonardo while trying you hand at some of his creations. Suits ages 5 years +.