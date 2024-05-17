Totum Rainbow High Stationery Jar

Stay organised with the Rainbow High Stationery Jar. A delightful storage solution tailored for young artists and creative minds. This charming jar is brimming with an assortment of colourful and practical stationary items, making it the ideal companion for crafting, drawing, and journaling. Inside, you will discover a variety of pens, pencils, markers, sticky notes, and more. These vibrant hues perfectly mirror the colours of the rainbow, injecting a burst of energy into any workspace. Maintain your creative tools in a tidy arrangement, easily within reach to keep your inspiration flowing. Whether you're jotting down ideas, sketching, or crafting masterpieces, this Rainbow High Stationery Jar serves as your child's reliable partner for a well organised and vibrant creative journey.

Includes 8 pieces - a reusable drinking jar adorned with a gold-coloured metallic hair scrunchie. Contents consist of glitter sticker sheets, erasers, sticky notes, glitter gel pens, and self-inking stamps.