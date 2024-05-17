Goki Hobby Horse With White with Dark Brown Dots

This cute hobby horse is a real character and is ready to ride and will also help your childs sense of balance. It has a sturdy 95 cm wooden stick and a soft cotton head that has brown dots with reigns attached, sewn in button eyes, large handles and also a soft mane that’s waiting to be stroked. It also has wooden wheels on the stick. Suits ages 3 years plus.