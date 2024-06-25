Geomag Supercolour Recycled 93 Pieces

The Geomag Supercolor 93 piece set comes with 44 light blue, orange, red and green magnetic rods, 44 steel spheres and also comes with 2 x bases and 2 x panels. Explore your imagination, Geomag magnetic kits are the ideal way to express your creativity. There is virtually no limit to the creations that you can make. All you need is a kit and an active mind. It also comes with a pocket sized storage box, so you can keep your Geomag rods and spheres with you at all times and keeps everything neat after playing, the boxes are transparent. All plastics are made with 100 per cent recycled plastics. Suits ages 5 years plus.