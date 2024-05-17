Nikko Remote Control 1:16 Racing Series Green

Feel the speed and control with the Nikko 1:16 scale Racing Series. With tough materials and precise engineering, the Racing Series puts you in the driving seat of the fully functioning 1:16 scale racers. The 2.4 GHz remote control gives you low latency transmission for instant response and longer range of approx. 30 metres, and the quality construction will stand up to may test you put it though. Maximum speed 6 mph. Remote controls requires 3 x AAA batteries and the cars requires 4 x AA batteries, not supplied. Suits ages 6 years plus.