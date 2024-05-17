Marketplace.
Goki Wooden 43 Piece Farm Mosaic Puzzle
These 43 brightly coloured wooden blocks that come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, leaves plenty of room for your child's imagination to run wild and to create different objects and shapes in the wooden 30 x 30 cm frame. Suits ages 3 years plus.
With 43 brightly coloured blocksPut the blocks into the wooden frameSuits ages 3 years plus

