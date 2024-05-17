Nikko Remote Control Wrist Racers Neon Camo Green

Race against friends with this full featured racer to speeds of up to 3.7 mph and at a distance of 20 metres, which is controlled via the wristband remote control. By turning the wrist you can make the racer turn to the right or left. To drive forward or backward, press the buttons. 2 x AAA batteries are required for the vehicle, not supplied. Suits ages 6 years +. Dimensions of each racer 8.24 x 19.05 x 17.15 cm.