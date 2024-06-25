Marketplace.
Goki Wooden Counting Frame

Goki Wooden Counting Frame

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£10.99

£10.99/each

Goki Wooden Counting Frame
This solid wood framed abacus has 100 blue and red beads on 10 metal bars, each bar has 5 blue and red beads and is ideal for helping to teach your child how to count. Measures 16.3 x 4.9 x 16.6 cm. Suits ages 4 years plus.
Has a wooden frame with 10 metal barsThe bars have 5 red and 5 blue beadsIdeal for helping your child to count

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here