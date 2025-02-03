Marketplace.
image 1 of Goki Wooden Spring Meadow Flower Press

Goki Wooden Spring Meadow Flower Press

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Goki Wooden Spring Meadow Flower Press
This spring meadow themed flower press is made from wood and has cardboard inserts and will make a perfect craft project, you can make cards and beautiful works of art. The press measures 17.5 x 17.5 x 4.5 cm. Suits ages 3 years plus.
Perfect for your craft projects and works of artPerfect for craft projects and making works of artSuits ages 3 years plus
Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here