Marketplace.
image 1 of Goki Wooden 21 Piece 6 Layered Puzzle
image 1 of Goki Wooden 21 Piece 6 Layered Puzzleimage 2 of Goki Wooden 21 Piece 6 Layered Puzzleimage 3 of Goki Wooden 21 Piece 6 Layered Puzzle

Goki Wooden 21 Piece 6 Layered Puzzle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

Goki Wooden 21 Piece 6 Layered Puzzle
This wooden puzzle has 21 multi coloured pieces. Place the coloured pieces that correspond with colours on the puzzle to complete it. Measures 12 x 12 x 2.1 cm. Suits ages 4 years plus.
Fit the 21 different shapes in the right layersMade from woodSuits ages 4 years plus

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here