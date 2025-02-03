Goki Wooden Toy Workbench Tool Storage Box with 16 Tools

Made from wood, this robust DIY workbench is perfect for the little builder. And ideally suited for learning motor skills. It has a vice on the front, and when not in use, it can be turned upside down and the 16 included brightly coloured tools and accessories, which include screws, nuts and bolts, a hammer chisel and spanner can be stored in it and used as a toolbox. Dimensions 27.5 x 17.5 x 15 cm. Suits ages 3 years plus.

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)