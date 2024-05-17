SES Creative Playground Chalk Traffic

Create your own world with chalk. Make the city come to life by placing the right traffic signs and cones. Stop at the stop signs and wait for people to cross the zebra crossing. If there are road works on your route, no problem, grab some chalk and draw a new route. Includes 6 sticks of brightly coloured, environmentally friendly chalk, and 16 accessories, including 15 traffic signs and 1 car. The chalk can be washed off with water and a brush. Suits ages 3 years +.