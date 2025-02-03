Goki Wooden Vehicle Sorts Box with 5 Vehicles

This wooden vehicle themed shape and sort box comes with 5 brightly coloured car shapes that are easy for your child to hold, and will help your child's problem skills as they try to find which vehicles will fit into which holes in the wooden box. The box measures 21 x 18 x 10.8 cm and has a large flap opening to retrieve the shapes. Suits ages 1 year plus.

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)