Winfun Press N Go Puppy

This cute roll along puppy will encourage your babys motor crawling skills. Your baby can press the light up button on the puppys side to hear fun sounds and melodies and they also can press the large button on the top of the puppy to make the puppy to roll along, make the head move and play fun sounds. Requires 1 x AA battery, included. Suits ages 6 months plus.