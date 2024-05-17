Goki Wooden Calculating Sticks

Help you child learn to calculate all by themselves with these wooden mathematical sticks that help children understand basic mathematical terms such as numbers, addition and subtraction. They have colour numbers printed on the front and have the corresponding number of coloured dots printed on the underside. During the game, children also learn about the other terms larger, smaller and the value of each number. The kit features 36 wooden pieces that are stored in a handy wooden tray. Full instructions are included. The longest stick measures 24 x 1.2 x 2.3 cm. Suits ages 4 years plus.