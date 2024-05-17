Nikko Road Rippers Afterburner Rad Rocket 8.5 Inch 22 cm Car

Check out the real turbine action of the 8.5 cm Afterburner. Watch as the turbines spin with motorized drive and lights and sound effects. Push the big launch button to see the spinning turbine action of the jet boosters as Afterburner turns the competition into toast. Requires 3 x AAA batteries, supplied. Suit ages 3 years +.