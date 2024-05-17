Marketplace.
Toimsa Hot Wheels 16 Inch Bicycle
This Hot Wheels licensed bicycle comes with a front calliper brake and a rear drum brake. it features 16 inch pneumatic tyres on spoked wheels and inserts with the Hot Wheels logo, it also has removable stabilisers that also feature the Hot Wheels logo. This 16 inch bicycle also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars and also comes with a rear drinks holder and bottle and a large Hot Wheels front shield and Hot Wheels decals. Suits ages 5 to 7 years. Child height range 110 to 120 cm.
Hot Wheels licensedWith removable stabilersChild height range 110 - 120 cm

