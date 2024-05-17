Marketplace.
image 1 of Goki Large Rain Stick
image 1 of Goki Large Rain Stickimage 2 of Goki Large Rain Stick

Goki Large Rain Stick

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Goki Large Rain Stick
This rain stick mimics the sound of rain when turned over and the metal beads fall over and through the holes the internal wooden bars in the stick. Measures 5.5 x 5.5 x 35 cm. Suits ages 1 year plus.
Mimics the sound of rainThe beads fall over and through the sticks holesSuits ages 1 year plus

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here