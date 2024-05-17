SES Creative Mega Bubbles XXL

With this spectacular bubble blowing tool and the strong soap solution, blowing bubbles is more fun than ever. You can make the biggest bubbles ever and play with several children at the same time. The tool has been specially designed to be used by two people at once. Heres another fun feature, you can adjust it with the clips so you can make several bubbles at the same time. Each grab a stick and push the rope into the soap. If you stand apart from each other and slowly walk backwards, a cloud of huge bubbles will appear and watch them float away. Can make bubbles up to 1 metre. Includes a 750 ml bottle of extra strong CO2 neutral soap solution. Suits ages 5 years +.