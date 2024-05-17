SES Creative Tennis and Frisbee Fun

Tennis and frisbee fun is the perfect game to take with you and play anywhere. In your back garden, on the beach or on holiday. Tennis and frisbee fun is compact enough to take with you and can be played in two different ways. Use the extra large tennis frisbees for trampoline tennis or as frisbees. The balls are the Splash water balls from SES that can be used both wet and dry. You can decide how messy you want to be. This set contains two tennis frisbee rings and two cases that can easily be turned into tennis frisbees. Includes instructions and two water splash balls. Suits ages 3 years plus