SES Creative 5 in 1 Chalk Games

Children have endless fun with this 5 in 1 Chalk Games. They can entertain themselves for hours outdoors by creating various games with the included 6 sticks of multicoloured chalk. They can create and hopscotch paths together, play noughts and crosses, throwing games with the 2 included bean bags, jumping games and a balance game. The chalk can be washed off with water and a brush. Suits ages 3 years plus.