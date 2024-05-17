Winfun Drive N Play Gym Walker

This multipurpose Drive N Play Gym Walker is a lay and play gym, a sit-to-stand dashboard and a walker and also has an detachable play panel. When in the Gym Walker, the adjustable play panel can be angled to suit a developing babys needs. It features sturdy legs with textured wheels that include safety locks. It also has a detachable car key and mobile phone. It includes a horn, a gear stick, ignition key, turning wheel, and a baby-safe mirror. It also has a 5 note piano keyboard with flashing lights and fun animal sounds and melodies. The legs are also detachable legs for easy transportation and storage. Requires 3 x AA batteries. Suits ages 3 - 36 months.