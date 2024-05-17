Paradiso Tepee

Suitable for the indoors or outside, this realistically styled, folding 135 cm high tepee has a 100 x 100 cm groundsheet. It has an entrance can be tied back and it also has a large open window with a roll down cover and can be stored in the included handy storage bag, when not in use. Dimensions of the tent are 100 x 100 x 135 cm. Suitable for ages from 10 months plus.