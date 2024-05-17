Marketplace.
image 1 of Nikko Road Rippers Wheelie Bikes Green Nitro Race Bike
image 1 of Nikko Road Rippers Wheelie Bikes Green Nitro Race Bikeimage 2 of Nikko Road Rippers Wheelie Bikes Green Nitro Race Bikeimage 3 of Nikko Road Rippers Wheelie Bikes Green Nitro Race Bikeimage 4 of Nikko Road Rippers Wheelie Bikes Green Nitro Race Bike

Nikko Road Rippers Wheelie Bikes Green Nitro Race Bike

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Nikko Road Rippers Wheelie Bikes Green Nitro Race Bike
Watch the rear wheels glow as it burns up the streets in wheelie mode. Wheelie Bikes race off and pop super high wheelies with realistic lights, sounds and music. This 10 inch bike requires 3 x AA batteries, included. Suits ages 3 years plus.
Watch the rear wheel glow in wheelie modeWith realistic lights, sounds and musicSuits ages 3 years plus

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here