Paradiso Metal Framed Folding Nursery Swing

This lightweight and robust metal framed swing folds for easy storage, and being lightweight, is easily transported. It has a large high-backed seat with harness and rigid leg braces to keep your child securely in place on the swing. The seat is securely attached to the swing pole by means of a robust rope that is attached to the frame by metal fixings and is suitable for use indoors or outside. Maximum weight capacity is 20 kg. Dimensions: 95 x 103 x 113 cm. Suits ages 18 months to 3 years.