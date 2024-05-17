Winfun Sit-to-Walk Activity Centre - Owl

This fun owl themed 2 in 1 sit to walk activity centre has a soft upright seat with a snack tray and a suction cup toy with a spinning bee and a baby safe mirror. It can also be easily converted from a sit in playcentre to a push along walker, thanks to its integral wheels and push handle. It fold flat for easy storage and transportation. Suits ages 6 months +.